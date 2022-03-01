comment, opinion,

Tasmanian farmers, brewers and manufacturers are forking out more and more to sell their products to the mainland. They're being sent to a fight with one hand tied behind their backs. Businesses in other states don't have to worry about paying to send their products over hundreds of kilometres of water, but for ours the cost is getting hard to bear. It's always taken more money and time to ship products over sea instead of land. A carton of Tasmanian beer has to travel on the back of multiple trucks, through at least two ports, and across 400 kilometres of water before it makes it to a shop in NSW or Victoria. The brewer who made it pays port fees, expensive shipping costs and the wages of the labourers who load and unload boxes at various stages along the chain. It all adds up. One Tassie beermaker recently told me they're out of pocket by around four bucks for every carton they send from Tasmania to the mainland, compared to if it was going from Melbourne to Sydney. The federal government is responsible for making sure Bass Strait doesn't put our farmers and manufacturers at a disadvantage. That's why we have what's called the Tasmanian Freight Equalisation Scheme. The scheme is designed to pay back some of the cost of shipping, so that Tasmanian businesses don't pay more because they have to send their products over water. The problem is that our shipping costs have gone through the roof over the past ten years, and the scheme hasn't kept up. It costs 45 per cent more than it did a decade ago to get Tassie products over to Melbourne. Meanwhile, the maximum amount the scheme pays out hasn't budged. The difference means the scheme is paying at least $30 million less than it should. Businesses have to cover the gap. They're essentially being taxed for making things in our state. You might not be someone who sends hundreds of cartons of beer or gin or berries over to the mainland every month, but you should be as worried about this as I am. Why? Because if it goes on, we're going to see more and more brewers and food makers choosing to set up shop on the other side of Bass Strait instead of here. No reasonable business person will choose to pay extra costs when they can be avoided. If they know they're looking at paying out four bucks a pop on every carton they ship to Melbourne, they'll start to think they'd better save coming to Tassie for a nice holiday rather than a business venture. Worse, the reality is that Tasmanian businesses here will only be able to take the hit for so long. They can't afford to keep paying out for shipping when they could go somewhere cheaper. That's why I fought so hard to expand the Tasmanian Freight Equalisation Scheme so that Tassie manufacturers can get paid when they're sending products back and forth across the Strait. Now we need to go further to give our producers and manufacturers a fair fight. If the scheme is going to do what we were promised it would do, the maximum subsidy is going to have to go up. The government will have to pay out more. That's the reality. The good news is that we don't have to break the budget to do it. The federal government consistently pays out less on the scheme than they plan to, so the extra money can come out of what they've set aside to fund it anyway. If Liberal and Labor politicians really cared about Tasmanian jobs, they'd get on board with this, because we don't deserve to be left behind. Our little state packs a big punch when it comes to making high-quality food and drinks. So many Tassie brands do us proud. Each one of them deserves to be put on an equal footing with every other business around Australia. Put them in a fair fight for customers. We know they'll win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/0ba2131c-123f-4ca5-80d7-6e0040fbe11c.jpg/r101_0_899_451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg