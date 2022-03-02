news, local-news,

A Country Club Estate proposed development of more than $400 million is one step closer to getting underway, nearly two years after it was originally proposed. The project was first announced in May 2020, and is set to provide for approximately 380 residential lots, a multi-level residential complex, and open space. The development is a joint venture between Federal Group, property developers Kin Capital, and project partner Engine Room. Initial development plans also included the extension of the club's golf course. However, following extensive consultation with the Prospect Vale community, a decision was made to focus efforts on making sure the existing golf course layout was retained and upgraded. Works were unable to begin, initially due to the site being zoned as major tourism under the Tasmanian Planning Scheme, and the Meander Valley Interim Planning Scheme. As a result, 44 hectares of the 125.13-hectare site were required to be rezoned as general residential. This required approval from the Tasmanian Planning Commission. Consequently, the application process for those alterations was met with community backlash. As a result, two consultation periods were held, allowing for multiple representatives to raise their concerns with the works. Those issues chiefly consisted of traffic matters, including the safety of roads surrounding the development, increased traffic and noise, and pedestrian access to the Country Club facilities from the broader area. Disruption to the character of the area was also cited as a major concern among certain individuals. Environmental concerns were expressed, regarding the removal of trees, and pleas were made to ensure the continuation of treed nature strips. On Monday, February 21, the planning commission accepted the application submission after making multiple amendments. They noted that the development would improve housing demand in the area, which they believed was not being met by sufficient creation of new residential lots. The development itself is now expected to be re-submitted and voted on by Meander Valley council. Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnson was unwilling to comment on the development, as it was due before the council as a planning authority, but believed developments in the area were always a good sign. "Any proposed development, anywhere in Meander Valley is something that should always be looked at favourably, as long as it ticks all the boxes," he said. Federal Group's corporate affairs executive general manager Daniel Hanna said approval from the commission was a positive step for the Country Club Estate project. "The developers, Kin Capital, will now be seeking development approval from the Meander Valley council, but there is still a process to go through, and there is no understanding regarding timeframes yet," he said.

