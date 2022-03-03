news, local-news,

SENATOR Claire Chandler appears to be arguing against the need for her own bill (Letters, February 25) identifying there are "decades of practice ... of separate competition for females and males". This has always permitted under the Sex Discrimination Act and state and territory discrimination laws. It is inaccurate for her to say her "Save Women's Sport" Bill "doesn't 'ban' anyone from sport". The bill weakens existing discrimination law to make it easier for transgender women and intersex people to be excluded from women's sport. Senator Chandler says her bill is necessary to stop legal action against local clubs and to protect women and girls in sport. But I am not aware of any local club ever facing legal action over this issue or asking to be protected. What local clubs are asking for is advice on how to be inclusive. She makes assertions about threats, again with no supporting evidence. All threats and abuse are unacceptable, including the high level of abuse experienced by trans people, as shown by a number of recent Australian studies. One of the nastiest features of the bill is that it will allow children to be discriminated against in sport for the first time ever in Australia. That to me is a sign this is not really about protecting anyone. It is ideological law-making aimed at stirring up fear about a stigmatised minority. WHEN women started entering the workplace, sporting arenas and other areas of public life they faced a range of barriers, from physical to cultural. Some workplaces didn't have suitable bathroom facilities, and we all know that cultural barriers remain - look no further than the nation's Parliament. The solution has not been to say, "Oh this is just too hard. Let's just ban women altogether!" The solution has been a long, slow and at times hard battle to address structural, attitudinal and behavioural barriers to women's equality. Tasmanian Senator Claire Chandler is one beneficiary of this battle. So its's surprising and disappointing that she now wants to pull up the drawbridge and effectively do what men have done before her, by excluding women from sport on the basis of a narrow set of biological attributes. As a country and as a society we know the economic, social, mental and physical harm caused by excluding one group of people because they "don't fit in". Senator Chandler is out of step with the views of the vast majority of Australians who know that inclusion and diversity only creates a stronger, healthy society. IT IS unsurprising the AFPA wants open access to wipe out Tasmanian native forests. Short-sighted, simple minded and by no means valuing native forests for their true worth especially noting that in most cases the majority of trees will end up as woodchips sent offshore. Time for Tasmania to follow the lead of those states who have already stepped up to end native logging instead of duping the public that the sky will fall down and that this outdated practice takes priority over conservation. Look at how many jobs and businesses around Derby have grown in eco tourism and mountain biking related areas in the past few years due to the native forests and trails there and how much money this brings into the state. The loss making, destructive native logging occurring there currently that impacts both these industries is no comparison economically, environmentally or morally. Hands off our native forests. SITTING on my back deck on a hot and windy Friday afternoon in late November, I realised the tree on my nature strip was fully alight due to a random arson. Shortly after the firetruck left, a council worker arrived. He told me the tree needed trimming back, and that the council would "take care of it next week". Three months and numerous calls later, there has still been no action from the City of Launceston council - except to tell me the job had been escalated in the system, when in fact no customer service request had ever been created at all. Nature strips are the council's responsibility. If a member of the public walks past and a dead tree limb breaks on top of them, who is responsible then?

