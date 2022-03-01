sport, local-sport,

Despite a strong start, the "class" of the Perth Wildcats proved too much for the Tasmania JackJumpers, going down 89-78 at MyState Bank Arena. While his side held a 22-12 lead in the opening term, JackJumpers coach Scott Roth began his press conference with three sidenotes - showing that life is more important than basketball. As the JackJumpers played their first teal game in conjunction with gynaecological cancer foundation, S.H.E [Support, Hope, Education], Roth paid tribute to the founder [JackJumpers board member Scott's] wife, Jo Harris. He also gave his thoughts to those impacted by the passing of former Wildcats owner Jack Bendat and C.J Burton's health struggles. READ MORE: Proposal for $750 million Hobart stadium would be 'good for entire state' "The game tonight, it's class at the end of the day," Roth said. "Perth is class and united and these teams that have been in the trenches for years and years, that's where we want to go, that's where we want to be and want this franchise to go. "They played a heck of a game, they are fun to watch and they just play. "It's a good learning lesson for us, unfortunately it was a loss ... but this game could have been a 25-point game very quickly. "At one point it was getting ugly and our guys showed a tremendous amount of grit and passion to keep going." Although coach Roth said their defence still had some work to do, the JackJumpers' offence was led by Jack McVeigh (16 points, five rebounds), MiKyle McIntosh (15 points) and Josh Adams (15 points). Strong second and third terms from the Wildcats allowed them to lead by 13 at the final break, with the JackJumpers showing their grit to win the final term. The home side's skipper Clint Steindl said that his team ran into some high-powered offence and tried to make it as tough as they could. "The biggest thing for us is that we wanted to fix our ill-discipline from a couple of nights ago in Brisbane. READ MORE: Launceston United signing Montana Leonard settling in well "Through that third quarter, some of that was starting to creep back in, at stages they hit tough shots but it's the easy ones that we have got to be disciplined with. "We tried to turn up the pressure in the fourth and I think we need to do that earlier on in the game, take some chances there because when you're trying to pull back the lead on the 'Cats, it's not that easy." Next stop for the JackJumpers sees them travel up the Midland Highway to Launceston, facing the New Zealand Breakers in the home side's first official match at the Silverdome. The Breakers are no stranger to the Silverdome, playing six matches there last year as they used Launceston as a temporary home.

