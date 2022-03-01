news, local-news,

Police attending a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Trevallyn Road and St Oswalds Lane in Trevallyn at about 8:40am. According to Tasmania Police, a red P-plater lost control of her vehicle on the wet road, where she hit a retaining wall, spinning the car 180 degrees into the opposing lane. READ MORE: Neuron announce price changes for use of e-scooters The driver was travelling northward from Launceston to Trevallyn with the crash blocking southbound traffic on the road. Two police vehicles attended the scene to divert traffic which was flowing, but causing delays. A tow truck arrived at the scene to remove the white Nissan Proton shortly after the crash, with Police confirming at about 11am the vehicle has been moved and the road was now flowing freely. READ MORE: Declining hearing linked to relationship animosity Police said the strip of road was notorious for crashes on wet days, with four incidents of the same kind occurring in recent memory. Police have urged drivers to take care on the wet roads. No injuries have been reported.

