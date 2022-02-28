news, local-news,

The first steel has been cut on the other side of the world for the state's biggest ever infrastructure project - two new replacement ferries to traverse the Bass Strait. Finnish company Rauma Marine Constructions formally started building the first roll on/roll off Spirit of Tasmania vessel at 8pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Monday - about 11am in Finland. The vessels will be named Spirit of Tasmania IV and Spirit of Tasmania V, building on the legacy of the Spirit of Tasmania I and II, as well as the Spirit of Tasmania III, which operated a Devonport to Sydney service for three years in the mid 2000s. The new ships will be 212 metres long, 31 metres wide, and capable of carrying 1800 passengers across 448 kilometres of ocean between Devonport and Geelong. The ships will also include: This would more than double the vehicle capacity of the current Spirits, as well as create room for 400 additional passengers on each vessel. A wide range of accommodation and entertainment options are expected to be included, and more details on the design will be released later this year. This will include plans for upgraded pet facilities, according to Spirit operator TT-Line. TT-Line has also taken the opportunity to refresh its branding, reflected in the vessel's new livery and logo. The first vessel is due to be complete at the end of 2023, with the second to follow in 2024. TT-Line managing director and CEO Bernard Dwyer said the steel cutting ceremony in Finland was more than a traditional maritime celebration. "This is a significant moment for Tasmania and for the Tasmanian economy. When completed, the vessel's arrival in late 2023 will mark the start of a new era for passenger travel and freight transport across Bass Strait," he said. "While the new ships will be a similar design to the current Spirit of Tasmania vessels, they will feature substantially larger capacity for passengers, passenger vehicles and freight." State Transport Minister Michael Ferguson called it the "most significant Tasmanian Government infrastructure investment in the past decade". Expected to cost about $850 million, he said the contract with the Finnish company included up to $100 million of local content such as furniture, carpets, catering equipment and galley, pantries, fire doors, steel doors, water pumps, expansion tanks, diesel engine equipment, compressors, bilge pumps, platforms and railings, sprinklers and heating systems, as well as CCTV and communications systems. Rauma president and CEO Jyrki Heinimaa said trust and cooperation between his company and Tasmania had been built over a long period of time, despite being at opposite ends of the globe. "Although the actual construction of the first ferry started today, RMC and Spirit of Tasmania already have a long history," he said in Finland on Monday. "The pandemic, among other things, disrupted our plans, but the agreement for the vessels was re-signed in 2021. "We are particularly glad that our joint journey, which has lasted more than a decade, finally reached this important milestone. "Therefore, I would like to thank Spirit of Tasmania for trusting our local expertise in shipbuilding." Mr Dwyer said Spirit of Tasmania was delighted to be working with RMC on the project. "The European-based ship builder has an excellent reputation for building and delivering vessels of outstanding quality which in turn will allow us to deliver the very best for Tasmania," he said. It follows an initial memorandum between RMC and TT-Line signed in February 2020, which estimated the delivery to be in 2022. The delay came after Premier Peter Gutwein commissioned a $146,000 report into the possibility of constructing the ships in Australia, and then chose to return to the Finnish shipbuilder. This was despite TT-Line itself recommending they be built in Europe. The current Spirits were built in Finland in 1998 for use between Greece and Italy. They were then shipped down to the Bass strait to begin work in 2002 to replace the original MV Spirit of Tasmania. TT-Line said they were in good condition, and would be sold after the new ships arrived.

