A new $1.2 million grant for Seafood Industry Australia will aim to develop and expand international markets for Australian seafood. That's according to Braddon Federal MP Gavin Pearce who announced the funding at East Devonport on Monday alongside Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud, Assistant Minister for Fisheries Jonno Duniam and Seafood Industry Australia CEO Veronica Papacosta. "We are not putting all our eggs in one basket, nor should we, and that is the message that we have for the industry," Mr Pearce said. "The industry has not only had to negotiate the obstacles COVID has thrown up in front of it, but when we start looking at the geopolitical tensions and the rise around the world when it comes to international commodities and trading with places like, and I will say it, China that has had a very direct impact on our seafood industry. "They [the industry] want to spread their footprint and they want to mitigate the risk that is associated with a single market." The new $1.275 million grant will build off the seafood industry export market strategic plan and focus on promoting Australian produce in existing, new, emerging, and high growth potential markets. "This funding will underpin increased industry collaboration and practical approaches for building out diverse export markets for the Australian seafood industry well into the future," Ms Papacosta said. Mr Duniam said through the project Australian seafood would be developed and introduced in established and emerging markets-such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, the US and the UK. "Aussie seafood is sustainably caught, clean and safe, and we want to showcase that to the world," Mr Duniam said. "We are ready to take advantage of the huge demand in world markets for our premium product."

