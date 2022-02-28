news, local-news,

The residents of Ukraine have made their Tasmanian kin proud as they fight Russian forces and resist the oppression of Vladimir Putin. Ulverstone man Anthony Mihal was born in Australia, but has a strong connection to Ukraine through his parents and grandparents and said the stories being shared on social media had brought him a bittersweet feeling. Mr Mihal's grandparents on both sides were taken as prisoners during World War II and forced to work as slave labourers. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government makes alterations to state land tax obligations After the end of the war they lived for years in displaced persons camps in Germany, where his father was born. Mr Mihal said he and his family have long been involved in the Association of Ukrainians in Tasmania, and though the community had come together in recent days, this was not a wholly new situation for them. "The situation is very historically familiar to the Ukrainian people," he said. "Ukraine has been the centre of conflict for hundreds of years essentially. Ukrainians are pretty stoic." READ MORE: Government's state of the state address main focus for parliament In Tasmania, he said there are two cohorts of Ukrainians - those, like his family, who had fled Europe after the World War II, and the more recent migrants who still have close family living in cities now under attack. He said that since 2014 the country had lived with a heightened awareness of imminent conflict with Russia, but he was surprised at the scale of the invasion. "It was more expected that Ukraine would be taken piece by piece, so the next step would have been creating a landbridge down to Crimea from the Donbas. "But now Kyiv is surrounded by the Russian army." However, he said he was heartened by both the resistance within Ukraine, and the huge number of Russian protesters risking imprisonment in Russia. "People are protesting at significant personal cost, which shows the depth of feeling that there is." He said videos on social media, such as a farmer towing a disabled Russian tank with his tractor, or the story of a woman giving Russian soldiers seeds so that sunflowers may grow when they die, were inspiring. "I have been getting some... well, pleasure is the wrong word, but it is good to see the videos on social media of what Ukrainian people are prepared to do. "It is powerful imagery." READ MORE: Crumb rubber funds expected to reduce Tasmanian tyre waste Mr Mihal also praised the leadership of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Zelenskyy's speeches have been very powerful," he said. "It has been powerful to see him addressing Ukraine in Ukrainian language and Russia in Russian language and encouraging Russian people to protest." He said despite the military success that has been seen on the Ukrainian side, Mr Mihal would prefer to see further non-violent sanctions used to cripple Russian oligarchs and Putin's regime. "Putin's regime is in place because of his relationship with the oligarchs. If it was possible to entirely isolate Russia economically, if those people's positions were made untenable than Putin's position would also be untenable." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

