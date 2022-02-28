news, local-news,

A North-West man who repeatedly raped his young daughter intends to appeal his sentence and conviction. The man in his 40s, who cannot be named, was found guilty by a jury in the Burnie Supreme Court in November of a charge of persistent sexual abuse of a child. The court had heard over the course of the trial that the man had begun sexually interfering with his daughter when she was five-years-old, and that the abuse ranged from touching her genitals to anal rape. In November Chief Justice Alan Blow sentenced the man to 13 years in jail and set a non-parole period of eight years. "[It was an] unusually dreadful case of child sexual abuse," Chief Justice Blow said at the time. He also said the child, who was 11-years-old during the trial, may not be aware of "the enormity of what has been done to her" for some time. "We just don't know what the future will hold for her mental health," he said. "But it could be really terrible for life." He also said he would have reduced the sentence by "some three years" if the man had pleaded guilty because the girl would have been spared from giving evidence in front of a jury. On Monday, the man appeared again in the Burnie court and indicated he intends to appeal his conviction and sentence. It was not clear on what grounds he intended to lodge the appeal, as he has not yet secured legal representation. He told Justice Tamara Jago he had been denied funding through the Legal Aid Commission, and needed time to pursue private legal representation. He asked Justice Jago to adjourn the matter "for a couple of months" so he could secure a lawyer. The judge said she was content to give him the opportunity to arrange private representation, but did not want the matter to remain before the courts indefinitely. She adjourned the matter to March 25.

