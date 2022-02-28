news, local-news,

Intense rain and storms are expected to hit Tasmania's North East and along the East Coast within the next few hours, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. A BOM spokesperson said the imminent change in weather had been caused by an unstable and humid easterly flow. READ MORE: Premier to announce changes to cabinet before Parliament resumes It is understood that the severe thunderstorms are likely to produce intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in parts of the North East and East Coast this afternoon. About 70 minutes after the update was provided by BOM, at 3:05pm, the downpour hit Launceston's CBD, but it is unknown how long that is expected to last, or whether it will result in flooding for the Launceston area. However, locations that may be affected include Eddystone Point, St Helens, Swansea, Bicheno, Orford, Fingal and Scamander. READ MORE: Launcestons Dunn family bows out of Brisbane Street after 140 years The State Emergency Service has advised people in those particular areas to avoid driving, walking or riding through flood waters, and to seek shelter, preferably indoors, and never under trees. The SES also emphasised the need to beware of fallen trees and powerlines, and to avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm. READ MORE: LGBTQIA+ advocates call to ban unnecessary medical interventions The wet weather comes as flooding worsens in Queensland and NSW. Eight people have died, and up to three people are missing in Queensland's floods, which have damaged thousands of homes and businesses, after one year's worth of rain fell on parts of the state's south-east. READ MORE: Beautiful blooms delight crowds at Entally Estate The Wilson River in Northern NSW has risen to 14.6 metres, and the SES has already received more than 900 calls for help. For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132500. The next warning for Tasmania is due to be issued by 6:05 pm.

