Tasmania Police will hold counter-terrorism training with Victoria Police
Tasmania Police has teamed with Victoria Police to undertake a counter-terrorism training exercise on a remote Northern Tasmanian island later this week.
Commander Jo Stolp said the community could expect increased equipment and personnel from both forces, a Victoria Police aircraft at Launceston Airport, and vessels travelling in and out of mainland Tasmania from March 1-3
Commander Stolp said there was no need for people to be concerned.
"Training like this helps to ensure our officers are prepared for broad-ranging emergencies and allows for continual improvement and skill building in counter-terror responses," she said.
"This planned training is all about preparation and keeping our community as safe as possible."
The exercise is funded by the Australian and New Zealand Counter-Terrorism Committee, and focuses on interoperability between the jurisdictions.
