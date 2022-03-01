newsletters, editors-pick-list, Tasmania Police, Victoria Police, counter-terrorism

Tasmania Police has teamed with Victoria Police to undertake a counter-terrorism training exercise on a remote Northern Tasmanian island later this week. Commander Jo Stolp said the community could expect increased equipment and personnel from both forces, a Victoria Police aircraft at Launceston Airport, and vessels travelling in and out of mainland Tasmania from March 1-3 READ MORE: Tasmanian Government makes alterations to state land tax obligations Commander Stolp said there was no need for people to be concerned. "Training like this helps to ensure our officers are prepared for broad-ranging emergencies and allows for continual improvement and skill building in counter-terror responses," she said. READ MORE: Government's state of the state address main focus for parliament "This planned training is all about preparation and keeping our community as safe as possible." The exercise is funded by the Australian and New Zealand Counter-Terrorism Committee, and focuses on interoperability between the jurisdictions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/4c5f7e77-a80b-4153-89b5-e0e3373f3ca9.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg