A first-of-its-kind low-carbon "supercloud" has been created by a Launceston-based tech company. Set to stand alongside international tech giants such as Amazon and Google, Firmus has built an ultra-low emission and high-performance cloud, capable of storing and processing significant amounts of data. In the past, data centres that enable cloud processing & storage have had extremely high electricity consumption due to excessive airconditioning in order to cool computers. However, Firmus has used cutting-edge technology to lessen its carbon footprint by submerging the machines in a highly efficient full immersion fluid. That particular method uses a non-conductive fluid that is 1000 times more effective at wicking away heat than air. Additionally, the works undertaken by the company are set to be aided by Tasmania's cooler climate, and powered by the state's renewable energy. Largely due to those factors, Firmus's Supercloud servers are already between 30 and 40 per cent more energy-efficient than those in other clouds that rely on air cooling, according to the company's chief executive Timothy Rosenfield. "We, as a company, identified a problem with cloud computing, in that up to 5.4 million tonnes of Co2 are emitted by data centres, and the clouds that are in them, every year," he said. That is about the same amount of carbon emissions emitted by global airlines in the same period of time. Firmus entered the cloud infrastructure market with a $100 million investment into a local campus in Saint Leonards, in the eastern suburbs of Launceston. Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said she was pleased to see more investment in the growing tech space in Northern Tasmania. "The campus at Firmus will create 120 jobs directly, and hundreds more indirectly, all in power systems, artificial intelligence and information and communications technology," she said. "It will create a futuristic technology hub right here in Launceston." Smart and sustainable city manager at the City of Hobart, Robert Stevenson, said the council was one of Firmus's first beta customers, and would use the company's cloud to process high-resolution images, for its digital twin city plan.

