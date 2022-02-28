news, national,

Lasagne is bringing neighbours together across Tasmania, one spoonful of béchamel at a time. Lasagna Love is a grassroots initiative connecting neighbours through homemade food delivery. The program pairs those in need with a local lasagne chef who brings them a homemade dish. Pip Lowe, a Launceston-based volunteer, joined the lasagne movement about a month ago. She said the initiative reinforced a sense of community. "Food is really important to me, and it's something I really enjoy doing, is cooking for friends and family," Mrs Lowe said. "And I know there's a lot of people out there who are in need, and food can be a real source of comfort "[Lasagna Love] opens people up to helping members of their community and also reaching out to members of their community for help. "I think that's really important in times like we're living in at the moment where there are so many isolated people, that you can get a sense that people on your street are your neighbours and they do care about you." Originating in the United States, the movement was kick- started in Tasmania in September by Stacy Klousia who saw it as an opportunity to connect community members together through the well-loved meal. "You're giving that person a little bit of kindness or a night off from cooking," Mrs Klousia said. "I guess it just makes the recipient feel that there are people out there that are looking out for them, that care, that there is kindness out there still, that people want to help." Since its inception, the team of lasagne makers has expanded from 10 to 55 volunteers throughout the state. Recipients include people on low incomes, newborn parents, people isolating, international students, strung-out parents, people recovering from surgery, foster parents, or people simply seeking friendship. Mrs Klousia regularly receives messages from recipients sharing their gratitude. As an example, one message read: "We are so very grateful and thank you so much. It's a massive help and lovely to have a healthy meal. Much love and hope I can return the favour." Mrs Lowe said one of the great things about the initiative was that recipients did not have to justify why they were requesting a dish. "[People will] bring up all sorts of reasons why they don't want to seek help, or why they're not deserving, or why someone else is in a worse position than them, so why should they be asking for help?" she said. "This sort of tears down those barriers and says, 'hey, if you want a meal, just ask and we'll make you a meal'." Lasagna Love is encouraging community members to volunteer and bring joy to a neighbour.

