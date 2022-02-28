news, local-news,

As Hearing Awareness Week begins, a Launceston audiologist is urging people to have their hearing checked after new data showed hearing loss was impacting relationships. Hearing Awareness Week runs from March 1 to March 7 and aims to raise awareness about the positive impact of looking after our hearing health. While six million Australians live with hearing loss, new research conducted by YouGov has found some symptoms of hearing loss were impacting personal relationships. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government makes alterations to state land tax obligations The study found one in three Launceston residents over 18 noted their partner was showing signs of hearing loss, while 63 per cent found they had experienced communication issues in their relationship. According to YouGov, the primary causes of miscommunication came down to respondents feeling like they weren't being listened to. Respondents also identified feelings of being ignored by their partner when speaking or being asked to repeat themselves multiple times as being detrimental to their relationship. READ MORE: Government's state of the state address main focus for parliament Launceston Specsavers audiologist Kristy Avery said the effects of hearing loss could take a toll on relationships if they remained untreated. "It's important to get it [hearing] regularly checked so you're not missing out on conversations with your loved ones," she said. "We see that on average it takes people seven to ten years to take action after they notice the signs of hearing loss." READ MORE: Crumb rubber funds expected to reduce Tasmanian tyre waste Ms Avery said for some couples, broaching the subject could be difficult, but encouraged people to have the conversation to ensure a better quality of life. "For those living with hearing loss, it can be isolating and frustrating so just be supportive and help them find a solution that will work for them," she said. "When you're discussing your concerns with your partner about their hearing, try to understand why this might be a sensitive topic for them and encourage them to seek help so they can better their own quality of life." READ MORE: Madeleine Ogilvie promoted to cabinet, completing transition from Labor to Liberal Ms Avery said there were several easily identifiable signs of diminished hearing people could look out for including, raising the volume on TVs and radios, asking people to repeat themselves, lip-reading, leaning over the table to hear and avoiding conversations. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

