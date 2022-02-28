news, local-news, Tasmania, retail, coronavirus, Robert Mallett, sales, borders, reopening

Tasmanian retail sales look to have held up after the December border reopening and a business figure believes related customer hesitancy is fading. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated Tasmanian retail turnover increased by 0.7 per cent in January in seasonally adjusted terms to $653.3 million. It continued a run of months with tallies above $600 million that started in May 2020, after a huge plunge the month before as the coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions and job losses crunched the economy. The ABS estimated turnover only topped $600 million in one month before then - March 2020 - in the entire statistical series, stretching back to 1982. March 2020 was when widespread pandemic-related panic buying set in, most famously involving toilet paper. Tasmanian Small Business Council chief executive Robert Mallett said he was a little surprised the ABS reported a turnover growth number for January "because there's been a general feeling of caution, at least among customers". "The fact it's above breakeven is a fantastic outcome for Tasmania." He said he believed the community was becoming less concerned about the pandemic - some time after the border reopening - and he expected that trend to continue. "There were no official lockdowns and people took their own precautions," Mr Mallett said. He said the reopening frightened some people, and some of that feeling remained, "but it's improving and I think everybody's creeping back to what we'd consider normal now". National retail turnover increased by 1.8 per cent in January, topped by a 4.7 per cent spike in Western Australia. ABS director of quarterly economy wide statistics Ben James said January sales were the second highest on record, with the growth continuing to add strength to the "post-Delta lockdown retail recovery". "The emergence of the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 case numbers, combined with an absence of mandated lockdowns, has resulted in a range of different consumer behaviours. "We have seen the type of spending previously associated with lockdowns occurring simultaneously with those associated with the easing of lockdown conditions."

