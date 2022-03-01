sport, cricket,

Joe Griffin's match-winning effort has seen him receive Cricket North player of the round recognition. Griffin stood up in the top-of-the-table two dayer at Riverside no. 1 this past fortnight. Number five Griffin scored 65 from 134 balls with 12 fours in the Shamrocks' first innings (271). READ MORE: Raiders give themselves best chance of making semi-finals He was eventually bowled by Solomon Scott. Griffin contributed a run-out assist as Westbury kept Riverside to 206. He and Kieren Hume teamed up to get Peter New (39) out which was an important scalp. He moved up the order to open Westbury's second innings and made 42 from 77 balls including five fours and one six. He got caught by Matthew Kerrison off Tom Garwood's bowling as Westbury registered 3-125 from 28.5 overs. Griffin achieved his first top-grade half-century of the season and it was his highest score. Westbury captain Daniel Murfet also made 67 not out in the second innings. He and Griffin shared a 92-run partnership. Michael Lukic's 4-36 and six maidens from 20 overs was another highlight of the round for the top-ranked Shamrocks. Launceston had numerous players contribute well during their win against South Launceston. George Maguire's 49 from 74 balls was handy in the middle-order and Tom Gray, Dihan Cloete and Cameron Lynch took multiple pegs each.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/e4b3ecda-6be0-44fd-8db8-31129b5c2028.jpg/r0_212_4200_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg