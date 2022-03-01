newsletters, editors-pick-list, Montana Leonard Launceston United

Launceston United's pair of signings have landed and are making the most of their new opportunity. Montana Leonard, who has flown from Canada, and Ellie La Monte, who has moved from Perth in Western Australia, arrived in the past month and are living together. The attacking duo shape up as a force in the Women's Super League which starts in March. Leonard, a striker, describes herself as a hard-running, fast, aggressive and passionate player. The humble 23-year-old, who hails from Richmond in British Columbia, comes with an impressive resume. She recently played with Calgary Dinos in U-Sports which is Canada's highest university level. "You play in a league that's half the country and then at nationals you play the top teams in the entire country," she said. Leonard took out the prestigious U-Sports player of the year award as the best in the country last season. "I broke a couple of scoring records for the school and the league as well," she said. "Then I won the award so for me personally, it was definitely a really good step to add to my resume to hopefully take my career to the professional level." READ MORE: Bendigo Spirit coach, star player support push for Tassie WNBL team It's been a great start to life in Tassie for the athlete who holds a communication degree. "Everyone at the club has been super welcoming and nice, which has been good being so far away from family," she said. "I'm really thankful to be staying with Ellie. We get along really well. I'm been here for almost two weeks. We've had some (practice) games and training and it's gone pretty smoothly so I'm pretty happy." She said it was helpful to be going through a similar experience with La Monte. "Moving here and having someone that's sort of in the same position being far from family and in a new place, you already have something in common, which I think is good," she said. "We're of a similar mindset, we just want to make the most of this opportunity and kind of get settled. "We are going to the gym and training - literally just doing everything together. "It's been nice I have someone to confide in as well on those harder days when you are missing home." So how did Leonard hear of Launceston United? "I graduated from university in December and then I moved back home and I signed with an agency to try and find just anywhere to play overseas, I'd been looking at Europe as well," she said. "I guess the friend that Frank (United co-coach Frank Compton) knew reached out to my agents and somewhere along there it happened to connect. "I found out about the club and then I had a few Zoom calls with Frank to learn more about the place and the club and it seemed like a good fit and stepping stone for my first sort of professional move and moving across the world. It just worked out good timing." She said Compton was a big part of why she signed. "He really set the tone, being professional and super open-minded and kind because obviously when you want to go somewhere without your family and not knowing anyone, it's nice to know that you have people you can trust and have a good relationship with," she said. "I got that from Frank and also knowing Ellie signed here was encouraging that there's another girl that would be new and that I could hopefully get along with which made a big difference too." Leonard said she would like to take her soccer as far she can. "I guess that would mean playing at the professional level and as high as I could go," she said. "It's my favorite thing to do and it makes me happy. So if I'm good at it and I can be happy and I can make a bit of a career out of it - why not?" She hopes she can help United enjoy the ultimate team success this season. "I'm really enjoying getting to know the girls and meeting new people and the club's obviously helping me to move across the world and get another soccer experience," she said. "I just hope I can also help them by bringing what I know from Canada and a different style of play and we can grow together." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/cd13b3d5-e9dd-4b93-933a-1827d9f44353.JPG/r0_455_5226_3408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg