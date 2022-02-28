newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Changes to the state's land tax rate is unlikely to reduce rent prices and rather stabilise them, the head of Tasmania's landlord representative body says. Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Monday the tax-free threshold for land tax would increase to $100,000 and the tax rate for property valued between $100,000 and $500,000 would be reduced slightly. He said the tax cut would place downward pressure on rent prices. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government makes alterations to state land tax obligations But Tasmanian Residential Rental Property Owners Association president Louise Elliot said it appeared that the government had pre-empted steep rises in property valuations this year, particularly in Hobart, which would dramatically increase land tax bills for investors. "Of course we're not going to see rents plummet all of a sudden, but it is if anything going to prevent more increases," she said. Ms Elliot said Tasmania still had the highest land tax rate in the country and the lowest tax-free threshold - and that needed to change. READ MORE: Government's state of the state address main focus for parliament The Tenants' Union of Tasmania last week reported that the state's median rent price reached $400 per week at the end of 2021. The union's principal solicitor Ben Bartl said there was no reduction in rent when the government brought in land tax cuts last year and rent in Northern Tasmania actually went up by 15 per cent. "We look forward to landlords reducing their rent by up to $1625 which is the maximum reduction that the government is offering to investors," he said. READ MORE: Crumb rubber funds expected to reduce Tasmanian tyre waste Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the increased tax-free threshold and reduced land tax rate would mean hundreds of millions of dollars in foregone revenue that could have been used to invest in more affordable housing in Tasmania. She said it was farcical for the government to suggest the tax cuts would result in reduced rents. "It is absolutely ridiculous and dishonest to suggest a cut to land tax will lead to lower rents," Ms O'Connor said. "The only thing that will really bring down rates is regulation like they have in the ACT that means landlords have to argue for a rent increase." With a further reduction in the land tax rate, Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said the government now needed to consider further tax reform, particularly regarding payroll tax. ":For too long, political parties have been petrified of even mentioning tax reform, yet it is the most effective way to help business, boost employment and create a fairer community," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

