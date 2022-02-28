sport, local-sport,

Devonport-based jockey Tommy Doyle is a true racing battler - and he won't let a bad fall at Mowbray on Launceston Cup Day keep him down. Doyle sustained three fractures to his pelvis when unraced filly Gobble'emup reared up behind the barriers and fell on top of him. Almost a week later, he is still in St Vincent's Hospital in Launceston but he knows his injuries could have been much worse. "The horse landed on me then rolled on me so it could have been more serious," Doyle said. "I'm not feeling too bad - all I can do is rest. "I'm having some final scans (on Monday afternoon) so I'll know a bit more then about when I can go home." Doyle 23, moved to Tasmania two years ago to finish his apprenticeship with Spreyton trainer Adam Trinder. He had the disadvantage of having already out-ridden his claim, after 83 wins in country Queensland. So his opportunities in Tasmania have been limited but he's managed another eight winners and has no plans to move on. Cup Day was to have been his first meeting as a senior jockey. Getting injured is poor timing, to say the least, but has increased his resolve to make a go of his riding career. "Now that I'm a senior rider I know I have to put myself out there," he said. "I've been working as many horses as I can for as many trainers as I can ... I know you've got to put the work in." Newmarket Handicap winner Deroche has run her last race and will be offered at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale in May. The five-year-old Needs Further mare won 13 races and $563,000, with the 2020 Vamos Stakes and 2021 Newmarket her career highlights. She won 10 times at Mowbray and twice at Spreyton but only once in seven starts at Elwick. Eight of her wins were for Craig Newitt, two for both Brendon McCoull and Codi Jordan and one for Jason Maskiell. Trainer Barry Campbell said the decision to retire Deroche had been made before her final appearance in last Wednesday's Vamos Stakes. She weakened badly in that race to finish 11th after running last in the Thomas Lyons on Hobart Cup day. After Deroche won the Newmaket in December, Campbell said that she seemed to be "just going through the motions" as she got older. The addition of blinkers and a change of training routine switched her back on for the state's premier sprint. Deroche's stablemate Eastender has also been retired after finishing last in both the Hobart and Launceston Cups. The eight-year-old gelding is to become a show horse in the care of Campbell's daughter Jess. Eastender won 11 races including the 2019 Devonport, Hobart and Launceston Cups, and $597,000. His best interstate results were a third to Steel Prince and Surprise Baby in the listed $400,000 Andrew Ramsden at Flemington and head second to Mustajeer in the listed $140,000 Paramatta Cup at Rosehill. Tasracing chief executive Paul Eriksson was justifiably pleased with the way the Elwick track performed during the extended Hobart Cup carnival. "The redeveloped Elwick track has continued to improve over the last 12 months and performed exceptionally well," he said. "Its performance was even more impressive when you consider the poor spring weather we experienced and the track's relative immaturity." "The Tasracing track team is to be congratulated for delivering a superior surface that raced evenly and fairly, with winners coming from both on pace and back in the field." Eriksson said that Tasracing had made note of claims from the jockeys that the placement of the rail in the true position on Derby Day risked creating leader bias. "(But) it is our view that these concerns were unfounded," he said. A mini renovation program began the week after the Hobart Cup, which included aerating, fertilising and topdressing the track. "Since the renovation, the recovery of the track is progressing well," Eriksson said. "There is an excellent grass cover which bodes well for the resumption of racing at Elwick on March 27. "The rail will be out 15m for that meeting to allow additional time for the prime racing surface to develop its root system leading into autumn/winter." The next three Tasmanian meetings will be at Mowbray on the next three Wednesday nights then there will be an 11-day break before the Elwick meeting. Only one feature race is programmed for March, the $50,000 Tasmanian St Leger (2400m) at Mowbray on March 16. Longford trainer John Blacker has followed up his seven purchases at last week's Tasmanian Magic Millions Yearling Sale with a big investment in Victoria. Blacker paid $100,000 for a colt by Capitalist from Blazers at Monday's Inglis Premier Yearling Sale in Melbourne. Golden Slipper winner Capitalist's long list of stakes winners includes recent Lady Lynette winner Miss Tuppence. Blazers is a Fastnet Rock mare who won two of her 11 starts in Victoria and was placed twice on city tracks for leading trainer David Hayes. The Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sale at Carrick on Saturday has been brought forward to 2pm. The earlier start is due to a Carrick speedway meeting on Saturday night. A spit roast and bar will open at 12.30pm followed by a pre-sale parade at 1pm. The calcutta on Sunday's Carrick Cup will be held after the sale.

