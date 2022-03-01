sport, local-sport,

All it took was days of relentless attacks on buildings and institutions that Ukranians held dear and pictures of citizens with tear-stricken faces as they realised nothing will ever been the same again. All it took was for the world to watch as Ukranians walked through streets of wrecked buildings and fled their homes while Russian forces crossed the border line into the nation and further Russian numbers waited on neighbouring borders. Sport is by far a minor player in the ongoing tragedy which is occuring in the Ukraine, as Russia performs what can only be described as a devastating act of provocation, designed to achieve Vladimir Putin's desire to see his version of the good old days return. Somehow, in the midst of what some outlets are calling the "the largest land war in Europe since 1945", sporting bodies found the light switch to their conscience on Russian sponsorships. They proliferate the international sporting landscape like fast-food options in an American town. There's been several boycotts announced of Russian events by various sporting bodies, including Swimming Australia, which is to be commended for doing what they can. However, the whirlwind of shredded sponsorship agreements by sporting clubs is rather telling. READ MORE: Tassie WNBL team backed by Bendigo Spirit UEFA stripped St. Petersburg of the Champions League final, Schalke 04 removed long-standing sponsor Gazprom from the front of their shirts, Manchester United found it fitting that Russian airline Aeroflot should no longer be part of their group of sponsors. "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights," United said in a statement. "We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected." FIFA, a wonderful arbiter of morals, imposed Russia play only in neutral venues and empty stadiums instead of home soil, without the national flag or anthem and only if it agrees to be known as the Football Union of Russia ... instead of, you know, Russia. FIFA's commandements, especially the last one, would likely get a ringing endorsement from The People's Front of Judea as opposed to the Judean People's Front. Some may say the FIFA bosses might be be in a bit of bind, given FIFA president Gianni Infantino received an Order of Friendship medal from Putin in 2018 and then had to awkwardly condemn Russia's activities in recent days. While that is one participation medal you probably don't want to win, at least the president of the Polish Football Association saved FIFA the embarrassment of believing those sanctions were anything other than tokenistic. "Today's FIFA decision is totally unacceptable. We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia no matter what the name of the team is," Cezary Kulesza posted on Twitter. The dissolvement of partnerships between sporting bodies and teams and Russian entities is not purely limited to soccer. READ MORE: Government's state of the state address main focus for parliament In Formula 1, Haas ran an all-white livery at the final day of recent pre-season testing, minus Uralkali branding, while Russian driver Nikita Mazepin faces an uncertain future in the team. Haas team boss Guenther Steiner acknowledged last week ahead of the season getting underway later this year. "There is more than the F1 team involved, there are governments involved, so I have no idea what is coming from that side," he said. A cynical person might argue that the decision to lose Uralkali branding from their car has a little more to do with the fact the team can remain "financially stable", according to Steiner, without their key sponsor rather than a stout devotion to stand behind an embattled Ukraine. "There is more ways to get the funding so there is no issue with that one," Steiner said on Friday. The statement is always usually the same from all these sporting organisations, every time, as if they pull out the template from a filing draw labelled "open in case of diplomatic emergency." Starting any statement with "in light of events in Ukraine" ignores years of action which led to this moment like when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. No one was shedding shirt sponsors when that happened. Some may even choose to keep the Russian money flowing through their coffers. Given sport's continued uneasy relationships with human rights and vices like gambling, it certainly would not be surprising if the status quo remained. READ MORE: Madeleine Ogilvie promoted to cabinet, completing transition from Labor to Libera These clubs cannot pretend that they did not see the atrocities of the Ukraine coming. They did not simply get struck by a sudden epiphany on the recent horrors the Russia is prepared to inflict on their neighbour. It is simply inconvenient that they maintain any relationships with Russian entities while thousands flee Kyiv, god forbid they lose money from other sponsors for being seen to keep Russia around the campfire during these times. The saying that sport and politics should not and do not mix regularly gets trotted out when sport is asked to reckon with it's conscience over political issues. Yet, no one is expecting Schalke, Manchester United or Haas to draw up the accords to solve a rapidly unfolding global crisis. However, they can also not pick and choose when it is acceptable to take money from entities which have decidedly shady politics.

