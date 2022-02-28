Police counter-training mission set for Northern Tasmania

news, local-news,

Tasmania Police has teamed with Victoria Police to undertake a counter-terrorism training exercise on a remote Northern Tasmanian island later this week. Commander Jo Stolp said the community could expect increased equipment and personnel from both forces, a Victoria Police aircraft at Launceston Airport, and vessels travelling in and out of mainland Tasmania from March 1-3 Commander Stolp said there was no need for people to be concerned. "Training like this helps to ensure our officers are prepared for broad-ranging emergencies and allows for continual improvement and skill building in counter-terror responses," she said. "This planned training is all about preparation and keeping our community as safe as possible." The exercise is funded by the Australian and New Zealand Counter-Terrorism Committee, and focuses on interoperability between the jurisdictions.