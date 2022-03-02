Increasing the number of MPs to handle portfolios is wasteful. Remember, under the present system only those elected to the Government side could be gainfully employed as a Minister! Another four to five Members added to the opposition. An increased opposition can only sit lazily for four years criticising the Government. Furthermore, this move would create another 50 to 60 new advisers. A more sensible, cost-saving approach would be to appoint senior public servants as portfolio ministers who could fill a ministerial role longer than the four-year parliamentary term. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift I volunteer for a wildlife group and am called upon to rescue animals around Launceston. The sheer number of injured animals that have been left to die with horrific injuries caused by cars is taking a mental toll on me as a long-term rescuer. Many injuries and deaths could be prevented by simply driving at an appropriate speed where wildlife abounds and stopping or giving way to animals when they venture onto roads. The environment around the Casino Country Club is one area that no deaths should be occurring. Is it too much to ask for a 50km/h limit on Country Club Avenue, dropping to 40km/h west of Casino Rise? There are many areas that would benefit from lower speed limits, like the Meander Valley Road from Entally to the Bass Highway. This could be dropped to 80km/h, giving the wildlife near Travellers Rest a better chance, making leaving and entering Hadspen less of a challenge and it would add hardly anything to travelling times. I THINK mask-wearing should be an option and not made mandatory. If those that are vulnerable etc want to wear one for their protection then it should be a choice. They are hard to breathe in, and even high-school kids are suffering because of having to wear the same disposable mask all day in school. Schools are only supplying children with two masks a week. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport YOU can not get any more renewable power than hydro. How can you even consider hydrogen power, which uses power to produce it? Maybe Tas Hydro has a hidden agenda, increase power prices for Bell Bay, they close then can get more money by sending power to Victoria, see what happens HOW dare you. You are using the disguise of a bill "that protects women's sports", and your privilege as a cis woman to push your transphobic agenda. The Sex Discrimination Act as it currently stands already protects women and sporting clubs. Trans women have been playing sport in Tassie for decades. Your bill specifically targets and allows for our children to be discriminated against in sport for the first time ever in Australia. I don't support you. The women of Tasmania don't support you. Your own head of party doesn't support you. Leave our trans sisters and non-binary siblings the hell alone. READ MORE: 60-year-old man pleads guilty to disqualified driving NO ONE seems to be addressing the fact that these schools are operating kinder classes and these children are very susceptible as they cannot get injections until they are five. It is ridiculous. THE biggest risk to the Australian economy, businesses and your job is Scott Morrison and his chaotic Liberal government. Mr Morrison has failed the leadership test and Tasmanians are exhausted and desperate for national leadership. Job insecurity is the underlying pandemic with stagnant wages, casualisation and short term contracts equating to 1.67 million Australians looking for work or more work. The price of everything including rent, groceries and bills keep going up, but the Morrison government has no plan to get the economy moving again. It is time for a government that works for people and delivers for them. It is time to end the scandals, rorts, lies and the Prime Minister's tenure at the Lodge. He doesn't take responsibility for anything. It is time to vote for something better - a different path with free TAFE courses, a community that makes things here and a government that believes in local secure jobs. It's time to vote Labor at the next federal election.

