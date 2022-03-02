news, local-news,

A former Chudleigh man placed on the sex offender register after being sentenced over the possession of child exploitation and bestiality material breached his reporting obligations by establishing a new email address upon release, the Supreme Court heard. William Gratten Cole, 28, was sentenced by Justice Robert Pearce in July, 2020, to a 10-month jail term. However, six months of the term was suspended for 18 months on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence. He was ordered to report under the Community Protection Offender Reporting Act for four years from release. READ MORE: Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park However, in the wake of a number of offences the Director of Public Prosecutions made an application that the suspended part of the sentence be activated. Crown counsel Jennifer Slevin said Cole had pleaded guilty to breaching his obligations by changing the PIN on his phone, establishing the new email address and by failing to report to police that he was homeless. Cole also pleaded guilty to stealing a laptop from JB Hi-Fi and two handbags from Myer, failing to appear in court and on June 11, 2021. Defence counsel Andrew Lonergan submitted that it would be unjust to activate the full six months of the suspended sentence. He said that an appropriate sentence would the 82 days Cole had spent in custody since December 8, 2021, with the remainder suspended. Mr Lonergan said the change of PIN was the reduction by two digits to make it easier to remember. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift However, Justice Pearce said that in light of his sexual interest in children the starting point was activation of the sentence. He said that some of the offending may be due to the difficult personal circumstances that Cole faced upon release. "However, that is not appropriate in relation to the phone and email breaches of reporting obligations which are clear and relevant," Justice Pearce said. "You claim that the PIN number change was made to make it easier to remember but there is no explanation for the new email." Justice Pearce substituted a new sentence of six months' jail from December 8, 2021, with two months of the term suspended. Cole is due for sentence in the Devonport Magistrates Court on March 3, 2022 for the three counts of failing to comply with his reporting obligations under the Community Protection (Offender Reporting) Act, two counts of stealing and the two counts of breach of bail. In his 2020 sentencing comments Justice Pearce cited a pre-sentence report. "The author is not confident that you will comply with any order I make," he said. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport "That is so because of your past poor compliance, your continued use of illicit substances, your mental health concerns and your plan to live in a remote location without access to transport. Such matters impact on the level of risk you may pose to the community." Cole pleaded guilty after a search of his premises on December 27, 2016, found 152 images and 104 videos of child exploitation material. Eight images and 62 videos included penetrative sexual activity between adults and children. Six videos depicting bestiality did not feature children. READ MORE: Madeleine Ogilvie promoted to cabinet, completing transition from Labor to Liberal "Although the overall number of images is not large compared to some cases, all of it had the capacity for harm, and there were a significant number in the most serious category," Justice Pearce In 2018, he was sentenced by a magistrate for indecently assaulting a girl aged five or six in 2014, Justice Pearce said. "That conviction is relevant because it suggests a sexual interest in children and a need to deter you from acting on that interest," Justice Pearce said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/67b374e3-ccdf-47a5-916e-c0bc4fc1949c.jpg/r9_203_3870_2384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg