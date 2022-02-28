news, local-news,

The Tasmanian Fire Service was called to a car fire on at Goderich Street in Invermay after a collision between two vehicles sparked a blaze. According to the TFS, a small fire started in the engine bay of one of the vehicles after two vehicles collided at the intersection parallel to the McDonalds Restaurant in Invermay. One fire truck was called to the scene at about 9:11 with the small fire extinguished by about 9:17. Traffic at the intersection was impacted for about 30 minutes, with fire crews remaining on the scene until the burnt car was removed by a tow truck. Tasmania Police advised the road was no longer blocked, with the TFS advising no further damage had been reported. No injuries were reported.

