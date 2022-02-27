news, local-news,

A traffic operation on the Midland Highway on Sunday targeted firearms and roadworthy vehicles. The operation, near Kempton, involved numerous agencies including Transport Safety inspectors, park rangers, dog handlers and Tasmania Police. READ MORE: Launcestons Dunn family bows out of Brisbane Street after 140 years "With the opening of the deer season this weekend, it was timely for such a joint operation with other agencies," Oatlands Police Senior Sergeant John Parker said. Senior Sergeant Parker said that one person would be summonsed for offences under the Firearms Act, which involved the incorrect storage of a firearm. READ MORE: LGBTQIA+ advocates call to ban unnecessary medical interventions Defect orders were issued to 35 motorists with vehicle defects. "One motorist was detected for drink driving with a low range reading, he is to be summonsed," Senior Sergeant Parker said. READ MORE: Beautiful blooms delight crowds at Entally Estate The drug detector dog assisted in several drug detections that resulted in two people being summonsed for possessing cannabis. Senior Sergeant Parker reminded motorists to be mindful for the Fatal Five. "Speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seatbelts, fatigue and something we are seeing more and more which is attention and distraction," he said. "There are fines for disobeying the road rules, but the real penalty could be killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/61554da9-6adf-44d4-85af-1f5ef6295a5f.jpg/r9_217_4167_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg