news, local-news,

The most recent data from the Department of Health shows the waitlist for elective surgeries at the Launceston General Hospital rose in January, while admitted patients declined. Patients waiting for elective surgeries at the LGH rose by 141, while admitted patients declined from 4852 to 3915. READ MORE: Premier to announce changes to cabinet before Parliament resumes Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the rise was due to low staffing numbers. "I do acknowledge there has been a slight increase in January 2022, noting that there is historically a January slowdown, which reflects this being a peak time for people being on annual leave," he said. "January was also a particularly challenging time for our hospitals following the reopening of our borders, with a number of staff either COVID-positive or quarantined as a close contact." READ MORE: Launcestons Dunn family bows out of Brisbane Street after 140 years Mr Rockliff said with escalation levels returning to level two he expected to see activity levels increase, and the number of people waiting to drop. Labor Health spokesperson Anita Dow said far too many Tasmanians were waiting too long for elective surgeries. READ MORE: LGBTQIA+ advocates call to ban unnecessary medical interventions She said for people living with chronic pain and discomfort, elective surgery was not elective but necessary. In light of the recent rise, Ms Dow called on the government to release its staffing data to reassure Tasmanians that commitments to reduce the waitlist would be achieved. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/a399c315-94bb-4f68-83f0-830012973fc7.jpg/r9_217_4167_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg