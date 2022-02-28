newsletters, editors-pick-list, fallow, deer, tasmania, population, plan, hunting

The Tasmanian government has outlined a plan to combat the rising problem of wild fallow deer across the state. Tasmania's introduced wild fallow deer population is estimated to cost the agricultural industry more than $10 million each year, and the species' population in the state is expected in one report to bloom to one million by 2050. READ MORE: Premier to announce changes to cabinet before Parliament resumes The worsening problem has sparked many stakeholders to call on more state government support to address the issue. Under the new plan, the state has been demarcated into three zones, each of which will have its own set of deer population management initiatives. In Zone 1, which covers the species' established habitat in Central an North-Eastern Tasmania, existing policies are expected to remain in place. READ MORE: Launcestons Dunn family bows out of Brisbane Street after 140 years In Zone 2, which encircles Zone 1, the government intends to implement a mixed management approach, which will bring down the population through "sustainable hunting practices" and remove "red tape" impacting property owners managing their deer population. Barring those zones, the government will bring in a "no deer" policy across the rest of the state that aims to eradicate any existing population to protect national parks, World Heritage Areas and "peri-urban" areas from being impacted by fallow deer. With that in mind, the government has pledged up to $2 million in the budget to help action the plan. The $2 million commitment will support the creation of a Tasmanian Deer Farmers Association. It will also fund the employment of an officer to work with farmers and hunters to increase the take-up of property-based game management plans and help existing deer farmers get to market and showcase their product. While the plan will still need to be implemented, Michal Frydrych, owner of Springfield Deer Farm, the largest commercial deer farm in Northern Tasmania, believes it shows a way forward to address the ongoing issue. READ MORE: Beautiful blooms delight crowds at Entally Estate "It's practical, there are targets set - let's see where we go with it," he said. Notably, the plans have also flagged a fixed-term trial to evaluate the potential for deer farmers and landholders to supply wild deer products for restaurants. The Tasmanian Hospitality Association has welcomed the trial, which it expects will commence in 2023. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: iframe src="https://form.jotform.co/81267504917865?masthead=The%20Examiner" height="1000px" /iframe TO PUT AT THE BOTTOM OF EVERY STORY. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/b34c626d-f3ad-49f1-9458-3f260ac5a8db.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg