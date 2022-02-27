newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Tasmania JackJumpers are looking to rebound after a first-half that was labelled as uncharacteristic in their loss to the Brisbane Bullets. The JackJumpers had 53 points scored against them in the opening half, including a 20 point splure in the last five minutes of the second term as they lost 94-86. READ MORE: Judah Towns, Charlie Ten Broeke share passion for wakeboarding While Tasmania knuckled down in the second-half, winning the third term 17-16 and levelling the final term, the first-half effort provided a mountain which was too great to climb. Despite the loss to Brisbane to sign-off on their away stint, Scott Roth was at ease with what could be improved. "You know, 53 points in the first-half is just not characteristic of us at all and it's not how we're built, how I coach and what I expect from these guys," he said. "I believe they scored 20 points in five minutes at the end of the second period and I believe for most of the game we were up ten if you go by that. "It was just breakdowns and things that are correctable which is really good." The good news for Tasmania is they will return from away games at Illawarra and Brisbane to a two-game homestay this week. That will begin with a game against the finals contending Perth Wildcats in Hobart before their first ever competitive NBL game in Launceston. The JackJumpers will welcome the New Zealand Breakers on March 5 to the Silverdome in a landmark occasion. Roth believes his side has what it takes to reset from the Brisbane loss and rebound into winning form in an important week for the franchise. "I think it was very good for us to be honest, to be on the road and be down and see what kind of grit we had and fight," he said. "I love these guys [and] their fight, this could have been a 20 point game at anytime if dropped our heads and not been about the culture that these guys are building and the culture that I demanding from these guys. "[That is] to work everyday, to come to practice so I am proud of them in that way." Among the positives for the JackJumpers, will be the continuation of good form from shooter Jack McVeigh and import MiKyle McIntosh on the scoring end of the floor. The pair, who both endured slow start's to the JackJumpers' debut campaign in the NBL, added 21 points apiece against Brisbane to be the join top-scorers for the visitors. McVeigh, regarded by Roth and the coaching staff as one of the JackJumpers' best shooters, led the floor with four three-pointers, which bettered leading scorer on the night, Brisbane's Robert Franks (23 points). McIntosh, playing off the bench, led the floor with his shooting from mid-range (8-9, 88 per cent) in an impressive showing. The franchise's vice captain, Jarrod Weeks, believes the second-half should provide the template for Tasmania's response against the Wildcats. "Our defence picked-up in that second-half and we had that good stretch where we got three or four stops in a row and we just ran out of it," he said. "That's what we do, we play defence and when we're gritty like that and we're boxing out and rebounding like that, we're a tough team."

