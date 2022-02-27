news, local-news,

There was a a sea of purple in Westbury on Sunday afternoon, among the sounds of a music muster being held to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer. READ MORE: Launcestons Dunn family bows out of Brisbane Street after 140 years The Purple For Prostate Music Muster was started four years ago to help develop more awareness about prostate cancer and being tested. The day included market stalls, music, food and refreshments, a raffle and rock and roll dancers. Jon Tapp and Tania Last from Fonzies Tasmania said that they loved showcasing their moves for a good cause. "Five years ago we wanted a change of scenery and took up dancing and now we run our own business in Devonport," Mr Tapp said. READ MORE: LGBTQIA+ advocates call to ban unnecessary medical interventions "We love that we can come to events like this and get people dancing. This is such a great event and it's great to see people join along with us and have fun."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/0d5e126b-704f-4022-9102-60daf5e53efe.jpg/r2_206_4030_2482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg