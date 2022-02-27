sport, local-sport,

Tasmania Golf Club's Mackenzie Wilson came to play on the final day of the women's Tasmanian Open Golf Championship at Kingston Beach Golf Club on Sunday. Wilson, who is a Commonwealth Golf Club member, was tied for fourth after the third day of play. READ MORE: O'Mahony five-for has Raiders in with chance for outright victory But a 71-par effort in the fourth round saw her jump to outright second on 285. She was only bested by South Australian Caitlin Peirce who was a force to be reckoned with this week. The Royal Adelaide Golf Club member saved her best for last and shot a course record nine-under par to finish with a 274 total and wipe the rest of the competition by 11 strokes. Victoria's Keeley Marx, of Heritage Golf and Country Club, finished third after a consistent week. She was tied for the lead going into the fourth round but shot a three-over on Sunday to finish on 286. Launceston Golf Club's Zahara Rehrmann finished 12th with a four-over effort on the final day and a 303 total. Queensland's Samuel Slater held on to win the men's championship. It was fortunate he had a one-stroke lead going in the final day because he and runner-up, Toby Walker, both shot five-under par in the fourth round. The Brisbane Golf Club member finished with a total of 269 and he and Walker, of Victoria, were tied for the second best result on the final day. Queensland's Sam Howse knocked a tidy three-under to finish third. Yarra Yarra Golf Club's Phoenix Campbell was the stand out on the final day with his competition best six-under which helped him jump two positions to fourth overall. Royal Hobart Golf Club's Joey Bower was the leading male Tasmanian and he finished sixth with a one-under final day effort and a 279 total. Prospect Vale's Ronan Filgate jumped to seventh after his one-under fourth round. The flagship tournament for Tassie golf was held from February 24-27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/11a40726-1a00-4ef9-a1ec-70fcfa449ec9.jpg/r0_60_5133_2960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg