Mackenzie Wilson finishes runner-up in Tas Open Golf Championship
Tasmania Golf Club's Mackenzie Wilson came to play on the final day of the women's Tasmanian Open Golf Championship at Kingston Beach Golf Club on Sunday.
Wilson, who is a Commonwealth Golf Club member, was tied for fourth after the third day of play.
But a 71-par effort in the fourth round saw her jump to outright second on 285.
She was only bested by South Australian Caitlin Peirce who was a force to be reckoned with this week.
The Royal Adelaide Golf Club member saved her best for last and shot a course record nine-under par to finish with a 274 total and wipe the rest of the competition by 11 strokes.
Victoria's Keeley Marx, of Heritage Golf and Country Club, finished third after a consistent week.
She was tied for the lead going into the fourth round but shot a three-over on Sunday to finish on 286.
Launceston Golf Club's Zahara Rehrmann finished 12th with a four-over effort on the final day and a 303 total.
Queensland's Samuel Slater held on to win the men's championship.
It was fortunate he had a one-stroke lead going in the final day because he and runner-up, Toby Walker, both shot five-under par in the fourth round.
The Brisbane Golf Club member finished with a total of 269 and he and Walker, of Victoria, were tied for the second best result on the final day.
Queensland's Sam Howse knocked a tidy three-under to finish third.
Yarra Yarra Golf Club's Phoenix Campbell was the stand out on the final day with his competition best six-under which helped him jump two positions to fourth overall.
Royal Hobart Golf Club's Joey Bower was the leading male Tasmanian and he finished sixth with a one-under final day effort and a 279 total.
Prospect Vale's Ronan Filgate jumped to seventh after his one-under fourth round.
The flagship tournament for Tassie golf was held from February 24-27.
