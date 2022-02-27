news, local-news,

New COVID cases in Tasmania have declined for the fourth consecutive day, while active cases in the state have risen slightly. The number of new cases declined from 792 on Saturday to 676 on Sunday, while the state's total active cases rose by 153 to 4884. READ MORE: Premier to announce changes to cabinet before Parliament resumes Hospital and intensive care unit patients also declined, with patients in hospital dropping by one, from 10 to nine, while no patients were under observation in the state's ICUs. The department of health confirmed three hospital patients were being treated specifically for COVID-19 symptoms, with six COVID-19 positive cases being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: Kennel cough outbreak sweeps though Launceston People under observation in the COVID@home program also declined by 41 to 490, while people in the state's community case management facilities rose by from four to six. Lab and rapid antigen testing both declined with 1037 lab tests completed - 215 less than the previous day - and 977 RATs handed out - also down by 266 on the previous day. READ MORE: Nature takes over with new program coming to Australia First doses for children five to 11 sits at 61 per cent, while boosters for people 16 and over remained at 56 per cent. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

