A driver is in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in a crash at Latrobe on Sunday morning, police say. Tasmania Police attended a single-vehicle crash on Railton Road at Latrobe shortly after 4am on Sunday. A police spokesman said the 28-year-old man was trapped after the white Toyota hatch rolled several times. "He was extricated and transported to the Launceston General Hospital in a serious condition," they said. "The road was closed for a short duration this morning, and police would like to thank members of the public for their understanding." Tasmania Police Crash Investigation Services attended the scene and investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the crash.

