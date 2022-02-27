Launceston book their finals spot

sport, local-sport,

When it hung in the balance, Cricket North's defending champions Launceston roared back to life to complete a clinical and crucial win over South Launceston. The Lions' victory will have a decisive impact on the finals picture as they end South Launceston's hopes of a finals appearance while Launceston's next game against Riverside will serve as a finals pre-cursor rather than a must win do-or-die clash. Launceston coach Andy Gower had foreshadowed a concentrated effort on stump-to-stump bowling from their bowling brigade as the Lions entered the day needing six wickets and the Knights needed a tick over a 100 runs for first-innings points. READ MORE: Matt Hauser reaps more success at Devonport Triathlon The prediction proved justified as the trifecta of Dihan Cloete (3-40), Tom Gray (2-42) and the returning Jackson Miller (1-9) grabbed the critical wickets to see Launceston over the line in the pre-finals crunch match. The Knights' hopes needed Graham Donaldson and Nathan Philip (34 off 68) to get through the opening hour but those hopes were scattered as the former feathered an edge off Gray early in the day. Brodie Jarrad, returning for the second day's play, was finding his bearings before an over of pressure from Cloete finally came to bear as a low ball skidded through Jarrad's defence and into the stumps. Cloete's biggest contribution was still to come as Philip, the cornerstone of the Knights' reply, prodded half forward to edge behind to leave South Launceston at 7-129 before the speedster dismantled Liam Brown's stumps. Jackson Young (20 off 107) and Ian Labrooy (22 off 91) provided some defiant resistance as the last-wicket partnership in a 42-run stand to carry the Knights' slim hopes of reaching 208 before the former was undone by Cameron Lynch (2-18) to close the innings at 182. The Lions went again with the bat with time remaining in the day as Jackson Miller (32 off 88) gaining some valuable time in the middle in the 7-125 effort while Liam Brown (2-18) added to his debut game wicket-tally. Westbury stand on the verge of compiling one of the best regular season campaigns for Cricket North in recent years after accounting for Riverside. Westbury in the 2012-13 season went undefeated in the regular season with 14 first-innings wins and one outright victory from 15 games played before South Launceston conquered them in the finals. Launceston's campaign in which they proved to be the competition's champions last season came close to the unbeaten mantle before being pipped by Westbury in round 16. With the T20 Cup and the Greater Northern Cup already in the cabinet, Daniel Murfet's side had too many runs on the board for the Blues. Joel Lloyd (1-24) and Nasrullah Khan (2-33) got off to the perfect start as the former had Zac Towns trapped on the crease in front before Khan condemned Patrick Mackrell to the same fate. READ MORE: Judah Towns, Charlie Ten Broeke share passion for wakeboarding Blues skipper Tom Garwood (35 off 69) and Jack Manix-Geeves (25 off 71) bunkered down and consolidated the Riverside reply in a 46-run partnership which offered a foundation for the home side. However, the Shamrocks' spinning duo of Kieren Hume (2-48) and Michael Lukic (4-36) accounted for both batters to further dent Riverside's pursuit of a first-innings win. When Khan rocked Robert Eltringham (12 off 41), Riverside found themselves needing to consolidate once again as Matthew Kerrison (36 off 68) and Peter New (39 off 118) carried the Blues' fading hopes. The pair worked well between the wickets as Kerrison in particular showed some terrific timing against some well-executed bowling to notch six boundaries. The duo added 65 in good time before Lukic returned to trap Kerrison adjacent as he further underlined the superb season he is having which could see him in awards calculations. That wicket spelled the end for the Blues as they lost 4-46 after Kerrison's departure to close at 206 all out. Westbury batted out the day with Murfet (67 off 72) and Joseph Griffin (42 off 77) showcasing their touch in the middle during a 92-run partnership as the Shamrocks closed out the day at 3-125 in their second innings. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

