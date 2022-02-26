sport, local-sport,

Matt Hauser's return to the North-West finished in glory as he added further fuel to his Commonwealth Games dreams at the Devonport Triathlon. The 23-year-old finished first in a time of 53:34 to claim back-to-back titles at Devonport after being pushed throughout the elite men's/under 23 race. He credited his victory to the support of his training partner Matthew Roberts, who finished fourth a minute behind Hauser. "I was working well with Matt Roberts... and we were able to get on a decent lead going into the run and I managed to hold my form and finish off the job, so I was actually quite pleased," Hauser said. The Queenslander will now turn his focus to the the Commonwealth Games qualifier in April. New South Wales' Matilda Offord was able to draw out a smile during her final running leg of the elite women's/under 23 race after creating the gap that would ultimately provide her victory. The top five finished within one minute of each other as Offord's 1:01:53 led the pack that included Tokyo Olympian Charlotte McShane. Offord described the cycling pack as strategic rather than attacking through brute strength. "Today, the girls weren't too keen on rolling through, so I knew they were either hurting or I was feeling good, so thankfully it was the later," Orford said. While Queensland's Bradley Course and Melbourne-based Chloe Bateup both secured automatic qualification to the World Triathlon Junior Championships in Canada with victory's in the junior races. In the morning's race, a dropped chain in the bike leg wasn't enough to stop Paralympian 1500m runner Sam Harding from laying down the gauntlet in his first tethered triathlon. Harding won the men's PTVI category in his first race with handler Luke Harvey and in a field that included Tokyo Paralympian Jonathan Goerlach. All that split Harding and Goerlach was 23 seconds, as the winner finished with a time of 1:03:00. Having competed in just two triathlons and both solo, Harding and Harvey had little time to prepare with the pair only meeting at the airport. "We made the tethers, a lady in Spotlight in Launceston helped us out. We had some pictures and she's like yep that'll work," he said. While injury hurdles didn't stop Lauren Parker from securing her fourth Devonport Triathlon title in as many years as the PTWC athlete competed in a reduced field. She pipped Sara Tait by more than 18 minutes despite Parker being unable to best last year's 1:08:42 mark, finishing on Saturday with a time of 1:15:10. "I come back here every year, aiming to get another win and I keep doing that, so to have four in a row feels pretty good," Parker said.

