sport, cricket,

Comfortable victories to both Trevallyn and Evandale Panthers have left the fourth spot in the TCL finals in the balance. Coming into the final round, the pair were sitting sixth and fifth respectively, with only 0.01 net run rate separating them. Trevallyn's match-up against ACL was always going to be crucial for the finals picture as the Bluebacks needed a win to shut the door, but the former emerged victorious by 138 runs. Trevallyn's 207 was heavily boosted by a superb 105 from captain-coach James Whiteley, with the former Glenorchy batter carrying his bat to get his side to the total. Only two other batters, Clayde White (26) and Drew Clark (11) reached double figures in the innings as ACL's bowlers shared around their wickets. Ash Batty took 3-29, with Shaun Woods (2-23) and Keith Phair (2-39 off eight) the multiple wicket-takers. After a solid innings with the bat, White was the hero with the ball, taking an unbelievable 6-9 off his eight overs to be a heavy influence in the Bluebacks being dismissed for 69. Much like Whiteley, Cam Martin was a shining light in the innings, making 35 as the only batter to reach double figures as Joey Cullen finished with 2-4 off four. Fifth-placed Evandale did their hopes no harm with Trevallyn hot on their heels, defeating Bracknell by six wickets. The Stags batted first, making 9-152, with another strong opening partnership starting things off well. Jeremy Tuson (35) and last week's centurion Matthew Hayward (48) put on 78 for the opening wicket, however a small collapse of 3-1 after the second dismissal turned things around, losing 8-55 to finish on their total. Reliable heads Jonty Manktelow (3-7) and Rickie Wells (3-14) were economic and dangerous in their eight-over spells before Wells came out and showed why he is one of the competition's best. READ MORE: Matt Hauser reaps more success at Devonport Triathlon He made 64 off 50 and Sandip Adhikari made 40* off 23 to ensure the result and finish the chase within 26 overs, which may be enough to secure their finals position. Dylan Semmens (2-33) and Kobi Latham (2-40) were the wicket-takers. Perth secured their finals spot with a comfortable win over Legana, defeating the Durhams by eight wickets. Opening spells of 3-13 and 2-12 from Matthew Rigby and Ethan Goldfinch set the tone for the victory as Legana made 114. It looked like it may be worse for the defeated side, sitting at 4-12, but Lachie Clark (48) and 200-gamer Chris Demeyer (24 off 24) dug deep to get Legana to their total. READ MORE: Judah Towns, Charlie Ten Broeke share passion for wakeboarding The in-form Josh Farrell guided Perth to the win with an unbeaten 48 off 51 balls, while a hard-hitting 28 off 18 from Goldfinch provided a cameo as Legana's Kelash Kumar took 2-41. Longford got themselves back on the winners' list before next week's qualifying final against Hadspen, defeating George Town by nine wickets. The Tigers skittled the Saints for just 79, with the efforts of Matthew Lawrence (4-7), Bhagesh Goyal (3-12) and Kyle Davey (3-37) decimating the batting unit. Their top three, captain Jarrod Bailey (18), Dylan Baker (15) and Zach Cooke (14) toiled hard to start their side well but the loss of Bailey sparked a 5-4 collapse. Longford's Jackson Blair returned to his form that saw him smack a round one century, hitting 53 off just 37 balls, fulfilling coach Josh Adams' wish of top-order runs. George Town's Jaiden Gibbs (1-15) claimed the sole wicket of Adams.

