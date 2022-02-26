news, local-news,

There was a sea of camp chairs, hats and dancing feet at Mole Creek on Saturday, with a lineup full of throwback hits that entertained the crowd at A Day on the Creek The Mole Creek music festival - held on the lawns of Mole Creek Hotel - is an annual event that showcases the talents of tribute bands, with money raised going to Rotary Tasmania. READ MORE: Kennel cough outbreak sweeps though Launceston The 2022 line-up included BABBA: A Tribute to ABBA, Rewind 80s, The Blues Brothers Revival, Dave Hawkins, Adam Page, and Tristan Webb & Friends. Event organiser Doug Westbrook said it was a day for attendees to spend with family and friends and reminisce on the music they love. "The headliner we got is BABBA. They are the greatest ABBA tribute band in Australia, if not the world," he said. There was prizes on the day for the best dressed ABBA fans, and Mr Westbrook said people were welcome to dress up in outfits from the '80s. "There are so many other events for the young people. We thought there was a gap in the market for baby boomers," he said. READ MORE: Lara Alexander elected Member for Bass after winning recount Garry Southwell from the Rotary Club of Sandy Bay said that the event is a great support to Rotary Tasmania Community Care. "Rotary Tasmania Community Care is made up of people from all over the state," he said. "The money raised goes to local projects. We focus on things like rural mental health, helping the homeless and more."

