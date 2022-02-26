news, local-news,

A police investigation is underway after a Ravenswood home was damaged by a fire on Friday night. The Tasmanian Fire Service was alerted to the blaze at about 10pm after receiving multiple reports of a structure fire at 40 Warring Street, Ravenswood. READ MORE: Another minister quits Gutwein cabinet, promping second reshuffle in weeks Fire crews arrived at the scene to find a carport and garage alight, where they worked to extinguish the fire. According to the TFS, fire investigators determined the blaze originated in a carport and garage on the property after a mattress was deliberately set alight. The THS could not advise if the owners of the property on Warring Street had been notified of the fire, but confirmed the home was vacant and unoccupied at the time of the blaze. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning The cost of the damage caused by the fire was unknown, but the THS confirmed the blaze was confined to the garage and did not spread to the residential dwelling adjacent to the standalone structure. They said with the fire determined to be intentionally lit by TFS investigators, the matter had been handed over to Tasmania Police who advised an investigation was underway. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

