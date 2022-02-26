From the editor's desk

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

This week the world was left reeling after an unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia. On Wednesday, people across the globe heard news of bombs targeting Ukraine, and innocent people being killed. This, like the attack on Pearl Harbour on December 7, 1941, and the attacks on New York and Washington on September 11, 2001, is a date that will live on in infamy. Whatever validity there may have been to Russia's call for NATO to cease its expansion to the east has been shredded. President Vladimir Putin, the latest strong man to seize control of the Kremlin, has just proved why Ukraine was so desperate to join NATO. February 23 joins August 1, 1914, and September 1, 1939 as marking the beginning of a conflict which will likely take years to resolve and whose outcome is highly uncertain. Back home in Tasmania, other news seems incomparable. But the state has not been without its challenges, although nowhere near as challenging as what Ukrainians are facing. Still, the state government is down another member of its cabinet. The resignation of Jane Howlett means the Premier will need to elevate another backbencher, for the second time in just over a week after Sarah Courtney's resignation. The Bass recount on Friday night saw Lara Alexander step up as Liberal Member for Bass, and Ms Courtney's portfolios were already distributed amongst other MPs with Nic Street coming forward from the backbench. However, it again raises the question "do we have enough numbers in Parliament"? Just as the world will be watching the Russia-Ukraine situation continue to unfold, the state will be watching to see the Premier's next move.