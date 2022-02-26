newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Western United head into their first appearance at UTAS Stadium this season on the back of an exceptional defensive effort which has propelled them to first place ahead of the weekend. United has conceded the second fewest amount of goals this season (11), aside from Perth (eight) although their UTAS Stadium opponents have played three fewer games. The Victorian outfit's defensive nous is well-founded given their recent 1-0 victory over Sydney FC in mid-week which was the side's seventh out of eight total wins this season. With further road-trips to come for the Green and Black, including returning to Launceston and games in Ballarat, the A-League's ladder-leaders have learnt to enjoy life on the road. READ MORE: Flint eyes high prize after national championship win United's manager John Aloisi says it has been a key driver of their good form this season. "I think the players actually enjoy each others company, that's the main thing because when you're on the road you have to room with someone and then you also have to spend a lot of time with them," he said. "If you don't like someone it can be pretty boring and pretty hard work ... we try to make that environment were players can enjoy each other's company. "Plus the football we play doesn't really change whether we play at home or away from home so we keep our structures and keep playing the same way and that's why the players feel comfortable as well." Despite United's envious record so far, Perth Glory will be eager to end their Tasmanian adventure on a high-note after a mixed bag of results so far. A Bruno Fornaroli-inspired Perth toppled Brisbane 2-0 in the opening game at UTAS Stadium before Macarthur edged the Glory 1-0 in the mid-week encounter. READ MORE: AFL Tasmania seek more umpires The Glory will be without marquee man Daniel Sturridge for the United encounter, who sustained a groin injury against the Bulls to continue a frustrating start to life in the A-League Men's competition. "Of course he was down after the game, but we tried to build him back up again and make him realise there will be light at the end of the tunnel," Glory coach Richard Garcia said. "It's just about him getting fit again. The issue is have we got time to get him fit? I think there will be time for that. But it's a matter of him pushing himself in the right areas." The omission will leave more of the load on Glory attackers Fornaroli and Andy Keogh against United's frugal defence. "I feel that we're not far off putting in a fantastic performance and it's just about the players coming on-board with that mentality," Garcia said. "[It's about] making sure that every pass and every move is where it needs to be."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/a7ab4ef9-531a-492c-bb8f-5354d30d898d.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg