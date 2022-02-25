Tassie Tridents finish debut BPL campaign with a big win

sport, local-sport,

They may have finished their inaugural Bowls Premier League campaign in 10th but the Tasmanian Tridents took a big scalp on their way out. Finishing the tournament with five wins and 13 losses, the Tridents defeated third-placed Sydney Lions in their final match-up, showing their talent against the best. The win came following a luckless day on Thursday, which saw them play some of their best bowls but fall short in three tie-breaks and another tight game. Their first game on Friday was also another tight one, going down to the Melbourne Pulse 6-5 7-6 before taking the scalp of the Lions after a tough first set. RELATED: Tasmania Tridents win on televised debut in Bowls Premier League Losing the first 0-11, they rebounded to a 6-3 win in the second before claiming their first tie-break of the tournament in their seventh attempt. The win meant that three of their victories came against sides that finished in the top five and qualified for the finals, defeating the Tweed Head Ospreys, the Adelaide Pioneers and the Lions, with the other wins coming against the Melbourne Pulse and the Perth Suns. RELATED: Tiebreak heartbreak for Tasmania Tridents at BPL Far from disgraced at the tournament, the Tridents finished with a score difference of -24, which was the third lowest in the competition, ahead of the Pulse (-27) and the Suns (-36). Coached by Mark Strochnetter, the team featured Rebecca Van Asch, Taelyn Male and Mark Nitz, with the latter taking to social media to thank those following along at home. "Thank you very much to all the Tassie supporters with all your messages of support," he said. "The word 'proud' has been used a lot and we are super proud to have represented our little state for all the bowlers of Tas."

