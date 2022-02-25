New Timberlink wood facility at Bell Bay gets EPA nod

news, local-news, timberlink, bell bya, epa, tasmaina, wood, sawmill, forestry

A proposed wood and plastics composite facility at Bell Bay, in the George Town municipality has been given the green tick from the Environment Protection Authority. The proposal was put forward by Timberlink, and the new facility would be added to the company's existing softwood sawmilling operation in Bell Bay. READ MORE: Rents anticipated to rise substantially in three Launceston suburbs The facility would produce approximately up to 4000 cubic metres of a composite product created by combining wood fibre, recycled plastic and colours and additives. Designs for the facility include a drier, extruder, cooling tanks and cutting saw and the material inputs such as wood fibre will be sourced from waste material from existing wood processing works. Recycled plastic will also be sourced from a local supplier. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning Plans for the site were open for public consultation between December and January but received no representations. The EPA's executive director of environmental assessments, Martin Read, concluded the proposed development can be managed in an environmentally sustainable and acceptable manner, with certain conditions. Consequently, the EPA board will require these conditions to be included in any permit set to come before the George Town council. "Various environmental issues were considered by the Board in its assessment, particularly air and noise emissions. "Air emissions will be addressed through several conditions which will require control of fugitive emissions and post commissioning surveys, and noise limits will apply which are consistent with the existing site," Dr Read said. READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford Late last year, Timberlink flagged an extensive $63 million upgrade of its Bell Bay and South Australia sawmills. Upgrades at the company's South Australia site began earlier this month. The two-stage upgrade at Bell Bay will include a new kiln for drying wood and an expansion of the site's existing sawmill, as well as other infrastructure improvements. READ MORE: 64 women fleeing family violence living in state transition houses The project is expected to increase the timber manufactured at the site by more than 50 per cent, providing material for an estimated 7000 new houses To date around $120 million has been invested into the Bell Bay sawmill, which Timberlink first purchased back in 2013 from the receivers of the then-defunct Gunns Limited. This latest round of upgrades are scheduled to complete in 2025. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

