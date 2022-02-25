news, local-news,

Tasmanian women are leaving their abusive relationships and seeking out alternative housing at significantly higher rates than previously, while many are already homeless when requesting help. Communities Tasmania housing data reveals almost 2,400 women cited family violence as the reason for seeking housing assistance last year. This was more than double the numbers of women seeking assistance in 2017. READ MORE: 64 women fleeing family violence living in state transition houses The data was crunched by the Community Legal Centre, which voiced its concerns about family violence and homelessness in its submission to the Criminal Code Amendment Bill for non-strangulation and stealthing. It found that the numbers of women who were already homeless when requesting housing assistance had risen by eight per cent in the four years. "Most worringly, survivors of family and domestic violence who remain homeless after requesting assistance has risen from one third to more than half. "And the number of survivors who are housed in either a social housing or private rental property has dropped by 41 per cent." READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash at Longford The Community Legal Centre said it was concerned about the lack of transitional housing for survivors wanting to escape family violence. "The current lack of transitional housing means that some survivors of domestic and family violence feel that they have no choice but to remain in violent and abusive relationships." Engender Equality chief executive Alina Thomas said there are three factors that would be contributing to the more than 50 per cent rise this past year in housing requests prompted by family violence. This included better understanding and education about what family violence, combined with a lack of housing options for women leaving abusive relationships, and a drop in access to financial resources. "We have to anticipate that an increasing awareness would result in an exponential increase in women seeking services across all family violence services, including counselling, legal responses and shelters," Ms Thomas said. But she said coinciding with this rising awareness was a housing crisis and a drop in financial resources due to the covid pandemic. "In particular in Tasmania we have had unprecedent increases in rents, we have housing prices become unattainable for people on average incomes and no bricks and mortar homes to move into. "We also have the economic impacts of COVID on women, where the burden of COVID was felt much more by women than men. Women lost their jobs, they had loss of income." Ms Thomas said when women have less access to financial resources they could not pay for alternative short or long term accommodation, and thus requested state-housing help. She said without these funds, they may even stay with their abusers. "We know that pathways to safety are greatly enhanced when women have more access to resources, to afford nights in hotels, short-term housing, long-term housing, petrol in their car. These are simple things but when they are out of reach you might stay in an abusive relationship."

