Tassie tourism sector still needs a hand

Tasmania's tourism sector has been doing it tough since the start of the pandemic, but this week operators and businesses were given reason to be cautiously optimistic about what lies ahead. The news that the state - along with the majority of mainland Australia - has started welcoming fully vaccinated international tourists without the need for mandatory quarantine will provide some much-needed positive sentiment to an industry that has been among the hardest hit over the past two years. Launceston being named Australia's top holiday destination in online travel site Wotif.com's 2022 Aussie Town of the Year Awards was also a welcome surprise that will further enhance Northern Tasmania's reputation as an appealing palce to visit. But prior to the pandemic, international tourists spent up to $555 million a year in Tasmania, and accounted for 20 per cent of all visits. It will take some time for international visitor volumes to return to those sorts of levels, but welcoming back international tourists is a positive sign that - despite the current geopolitical concerns in Europe, to put it mildly - the world is showing signs of returning to some sense of normality. But the sector also needs support to continue to get back on its feet, particularly when it comes to enticing international visitors. As the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief put it, "the global travel market has been smashed and is going to take much longer to recover than domestic travel." The "Come Down For Air" campaign has been effective in encouraging interstate tourists to visit Tasmania, and using a similar campaign to capitalise on Tasmania hosting the fifth Ashes test would make sense. Federal Tourism Minister Dan Tehan has made mention of Tourism Australia's marketing campaign to encourage people to "start thinking big again". With an election set to be called any day now, and with both major parties desperate to win marginal seats in the North and North-West, stakeholders are in a prime position to receive some extra attention. Likewise, when Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese appeared on ABC Northern Tasmania earlier this week, he made specific mention of the need for extra support for businesses that invest in events, saying they "bring people from 'the north island' as well as from around the world for that experience, and they stay for a while." Some optimistic forecasts have tipped international arrivals to Australia to return to pre-pandemic levels by next summer. In the interim, we should do our utmost to make sure Tasmania is not left off the map.

