Monique Dufty is ready to show the rest of Australia that Tasmania has what it takes to beat the best when the eyes of the nation turn to the Apple Isle for the national championships later this year. The championships are set to played in April in Hobart as the nation's best talent battles it out on the netball court for state pride and bragging rights. In the midst of the battle will be Dufty, patrolling either the goal-keeper or goal-shooter positions, after she earned selection into the state's under-19s side following a series of try-outs. READ MORE: A-League: Western United's John Aloisi backs Tasmania for A-League expansion "Obviously I was super nervous leading up to it, I wasn't sure what was going to happen, it was a really tight squad I think anyone who missed out could definitely be in the team now," she said. "Being selected was a pretty surreal feeling, I've missed out a couple years in a row so to get in was pretty rewarding. "I think having the opportunity to have people come and watch you is pretty special." Dufty's off-season work, which included intensive sessions at HIIT Launceston with the Northern Hawks, has paid off ahead of the home tournament. The under-19s squad, including Dufty's former Cavaliers teammate Olive Morris, and under-17s squad have already begun preparations for the tournament undertaking a series of team bonding sessions, including laser skirmish. READ MORE: Tasmanian Tigers name uncapped trio in WNCL squad The connection of the team is something Dufty sees as key to Tasmania's tournament hopes in April. "I think if we can get our connections together now and all the hard work we're putting in now if we can make that work out on the court then we'll be a good team," she said. "We need to play smart and we're not the tallest team out there when you compare us to other states so we've just got to be smarter with the ball. "Obviously it's a level up but then again state league is pretty hard as well so it's about putting in the hard work and hopefully it'll pay off towards nationals."

