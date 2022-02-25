Launceston chef steps up to plate in national spotlight

whats-on, food-and-drink, chef, country club, launceston, award, finalist, Chris Wright, Terrace Kitchen

A Launceston chef is hoping to taste success and walk away with a grand prize as he heads off to the Australian Professional Chef of the Year competition in Melbourne next week. Country Club Tasmania's Senior Sous Chef Chris Wright is up against 32 other chefs around the country all vying for the top honour. This isn't the first time Mr Wright has been close to clasping his hands on the title win. Back in 2015 he made it to the finals but was knocked out. Seven years later, Mr Wright believes he's ready for another shot at the title. READ MORE: Another minister quits Gutwein cabinet, promping second reshuffle in weeks Mr Wright began his apprenticeship at the Country Club's Terrace Kitchen restaurant in Launceston before heading to the mainland to learn what he could in the kitchens of the nation's major cities. "I've always wanted to be a chef and have worked in the industry ever since leaving school when I was 14 years of age," Mr Wright said. "Since then, I've been lucky enough to experience a number of top kitchens, including starting my apprenticeship here at the Terrace Kitchen, as well as having a stint in Sydney. Nothing beats Tassie produce however, and that's why it's been so great to come back to Launceston and build my own style with some of the freshest and finest produce available," he added. In the finals Mr Wright will face off against the other chefs in one-hour heats, preparing dishes from a mystery box of ingredients. The $10,000 in prizes on offer include a new state-of-the-art convection oven, which Mr Wright said he would love to add to his home kitchen. Country Club General Manager Ross Hannah, who started his own career as a chef and is mentoring Mr Wright for the competition, congratulated his mentee for making the 32-chef final. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning "As a leader in the Terrace Kitchen, Chris is an integral part of the Country Club experience and we're lucky to have him," Mr Hannah said. "While anything can happen with mystery ingredients, Chris's mix of skill and creativity puts him in great stead to do well, and I know he will do the Country Club and Tasmania proud," he added. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/394f0b71-52a6-4741-84ac-0142ac971044.jpg/r0_64_4176_2423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg