Young Tasmanians wanting to learn about all things beef began their first day of the 2022 Tasmanian Beef Expo Camp on Friday, at the Deloraine Showgrounds. Member of the Tasmanian Junior Beef Expo committee Lochy Woodcock said that the three-day event featured a range of activities to showcase what it takes to raise and take care of cattle. Participants are split into groups based on skill level and take part in workshops over the three days which include animal safety and care, public speaking skills, cattle hoof health and cattle identification. There will also be a cattle auction on the final day. "We have around 50 participants with ages ranging from nine to 25 that will take part in activities over the three days," he said. "Everything is based upon education on the livestock industry with a showing aspect as well, they are allowed to bring their heifers along which they have spent weeks breaking in, grooming and getting ready. "We run workshops on the first day where we teach the kids the skills they need to be part of the cattle industry." READ MORE: 64 women fleeing family violence living in state transition houses Mr Woodcock said that the various skills learnt over the three days will be beneficial for future careers in the beef industry. "We have done a workshop today with the advanced team and they have been learning about beef quality, the difference between grading of beef and what gives meat its qualities," he said. "There are workshops also offsite with a structural assessor from NSW coming down and we will go through selecting females for breeding with our advanced team. "It's all about the tools of the trade that these young people will need in the future. It's also a great social event, they get to meet a lot of people and make new friendships and connections as well. Our first activity of the camp was having some ice-breaker games, giving everyone a chance to have some fun." Darcy Smith has returned to the camp for his second year and said he was keen to come back again and further his skills. READ MORE: Rents anticipated to rise substantially in three Launceston suburbs "I am excited to see my friends, meet new people and learn a lot about cattle that I didn't know before," he said. "We have learnt about changing halters over, feeding and brushing the cows. I've brought two heifers along, we've got Murray-Greys." The Tasmanian Junior Beef Expo will finish on Sunday, with one of the competitors in the cattle handling competition taking home a Limousin heifer. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/f3f86b17-5248-4504-b22b-5a31beae0a97.jpeg/r0_382_4032_2660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg