news, local-news,

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who will be brought to account in due course. Recent history shows that dictators and tyrants have a limited shelf life and that the goodwill and kindness of ordinary citizens around the world are in full support of Ukraine's bid for freedom. Over the past weeks, the media has highlighted the courage and resolve of Ukrainians who have left no doubt that they are prepared to oppose Putin's bid to incorporate their country into the Russian Federation. Ukraine is currently the standard-bearer of democracy, and every freedom-loving country must employ any means possible to send a strong message to President Putin that enough is enough. This must also be backed up by military and humanitarian aid to support a population under severe stress. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government makes alterations to state land tax obligations WHAT a waste of a Tasmanian senate seat Claire Chandler is. Maybe she could concentrate on the housing crisis or health system, or is she like Eric Abetz and Jonathan Duniam - just another clone of Scott Morrison hatred of anything that's not their perfect religious model. IRELAND will pay successful arts and culture applicants a basic income to help the sector rebound from the pandemic for a certain period of time. Hopefully, this form of thinking will be adopted by both major parties leading up to a federal election? READ MORE: Government's state of the state address main focus for parliament WELL, nobody can say which schools have had outbreaks. More transparency would be nice from the government. I AM finding face masks dangerous as an older person, as my glasses fog up. I'm also getting puffed not being able to breathe well when trying to walk around shops. READ MORE: Crumb rubber funds expected to reduce Tasmanian tyre waste COMMON sense would be to wear a mask if you feel you need to for your own health. You don't need a law in place to wear a mask. Why should those who want to mask up believe the rest should too? I don't believe they are good for my health, but the law doesn't recognise medical facts and we have a mandate for masks currently. There won't be a mandate where no one is allowed to wear masks. Hypocrisy at its best. SOON the peace and tranquility of Tasmania's beautiful and magnificent wetlands and waterways will be shattered as Tasmanian duck shooters go about their supposed recreation in the unnecessary slaughter and maiming of Tasmania's native waterbirds. A recent Victorian Game Management Authority survey of over 5000 duck shooters showed four out of five shooters could not identify species they're permitted to kill, three out of five shooters don't know how to shoot to minimise wounding, 84 per cent don't know how to kill ducks they have shot and injured and less then 4 per cent could correctly answer questions relating to animal welfare, waterbird identification and safety. Horrifying statistics indeed and there is little doubt such statistics would equally apply to Tasmanian shooters! It is a sad reflection on the Tasmanian government that in this century it still allows the practice of slaughtering native waterbirds under the guise of it being a recreational sport; shame on them! I love Launceston by all means, but to be voted best town in Australia? My local IGA hasn't had a bin installed out the front for weeks where the enclosure is for it so rubbish is floating everywhere Guess the voters don't see it all. Ian Macpherson states that in his opinion the ABC shouldn't criticise the government of the day. It's a very slippery slope indeed when a government starts to silence the voices it finds uncomfortable. As many voters would realise, censoring of the press occurs in China and Russia and other authoritarian countries where political freedoms are not like in Australia. Perhaps Mr Macpherson should be very careful what he wishes for? The world is a complex place. Simple solutions and knee-jerk reactions can have very nasty unintended consequences.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/f5945c9e-efb0-4c58-b3bc-478d8316bc25.jpg/r0_73_800_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg