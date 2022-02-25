Earthy Eats nabs second Readers' Choice Award in Australian Good Food Guide

news, local-news, earthy eats, launceston, cafe, good food, guide, award, best

Launceston's notable win as top town in Wotif's 2022 Aussie Town of the Year Awards wasn't the only accolade landing in the city in recent weeks. Launceston's own green and clean cafe Earthy Eats has also taken away a regional top spot in the Australian Good Food Guide. The cafe was named the best in Launceston and Northern Tasmania in the Readers' Choice Award category. This is the second time the cafe has walked away with the honour. READ MORE: Another minister quits Gutwein cabinet, promping second reshuffle in weeks In a Facebook post celebrating the win, owner Laura Danderian said the cafe team had been focussed over the past few years on turning challenges into growth. "With the last two years presenting many challenges for us all, it really is special to see the hard work of our team celebrated," she said. READ MORE: Launceston Golf Club to get a little smaller after council approves rezoning The post went on to thank the patrons of the cafe for their support during the pandemic. "Of course we couldn't have achieved this without the wonderful support from you all, for which we are so grateful, thank you."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/ecb4c2bd-d477-43f4-9a40-c8050cd7e5b9.jpg/r0_110_4200_2483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg