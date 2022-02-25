sport, local-sport,

Harness trainers using the Devonport Showgrounds to fast work their horses say they will be left in the lurch when Tasracing vacates the complex on March 25. Although they have been aware for almost two years that the venue had been sold for private development, they claim to have been given a false sense of security by comments from Tasracing officials. Trainer Steve Davis said that, at a meeting a couple of months before Christmas, Tasracing CEO Paul Eriksson had "given the impression" that training would continue at the existing site until a couple of months before the new track opened. "He said that, if he was a betting man, he would take short odds about us staying until then," Davis said. "But here we are now with only four weeks to get out and still no idea when the new track will be built." Davis said that only one trainer, Bevan Thomas, had horses permanently stabled at the Showgrounds but up to 20 used the track for fast work, some more regularly than others, and had nowhere else to go. "Our tracks at home are not big enough for fast work and, even if we were paid a subsidy, we are almost all working people who don''t have time to travel long distances to another venue," he said. "We have been left in the lurch." Davis said trainers had a proposal that, although far from perfect, would shorten the time they were left without a training facility. "The second stage of the new development involves the construction of a training track so we are suggesting that be brought forward and done first," he said. "It could be up and running in six months whereas we fear that it could be three years or more before the new racetrack opens. "We think this is our best case scenario and it might stop people from just walking away." Tasracing has suggested the Spreyton thoroughbred track could be made available for daily 2pm to 4pm training sessions. "But a lot of our horses don't go on that surface and those times don't suit working people who have other jobs," Davis said. "We've got another meeting with Tasracing next Thursday and believe about 25 trainers will attend so we'll see what comes out of that." In response, a Tasracing spokesman confirmed that it had been stated at the Devonport Harness Racing Club's annual meeting that Tasracing would "work to stay on the site as long as possible and discuss options to achieve that with the developer." "While Tasracing was confident an agreement could be reached, this did not eventuate," the spokesman said. "The specific issue regarding fast work training facilities had not been raised by trainers until a few weeks ago." The spokesman stated that, for the record, the $16 million allocated to the North West tracks project did not include "an allocation for a future potential training track." "This was always a potential second stage requiring additional funding," he said. "Tasracing will go over a number of options at the meeting with trainers next Thursday." A young reinsman who spent his childhood in Tasmania before moving to Victoria was successful on his first local drive at Devonport on Friday night. Jordan Leedham guided Hyde Park to a narrow win over Heidi Go Seek and Got The Goods in the first harness race on the combined program. Leedham is a great nephew of Stan Leedham, the owner of Tasmania's 1966 Inter-Dominion winner Chamfers Star. His family moved to Victoria when he was 11 years old and an involvement with the pony trots led him to becoming a harness driver. He drove 50 winners last season to finish sixth on the Victorian concession drivers' premiership and is fifth this season. Deloraine greyhound trainer Stephen Gerrard has taken only one greyhound to the races so far this year but netted his fourth win on Friday night. After jumping midfield, Just Mates quickly burst his way to the front and proved far too good for his rivals as a long odds-on favourite. The dog's past three wins have all come from box 5, all on different tracks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/08a25514-3246-47cc-8970-dc107be2d58f.jpg/r10_219_4277_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg