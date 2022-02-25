Enjoy a pub meal, a pint and a chat with a pig

Some things are famous for good reason. Especially when they involve a beer-guzzling pig with a penchant for a specialty brew, like Tassie's Pub in the Paddock. This long-time Tassie institution may be famous because of Priscilla the pig; however, we're happy to say the food is equally worth the adventure. If you're looking for a drink yourself you'd be hard-pressed to find a better spot to indulge than this circa 1880 establishment, one of Tasmania's oldest that is blessed with unbeatable views of the rolling pastureland this region is known for. And after a morning of pure excess, the best way to finish off the day is with a short walk into the nearby St Columba Falls. Hike through the cool temperate rain forest dominated by giant man-ferns and myrtle, sassafras and beech trees to reach the spectacular 90 metre waterfall. If you've got a little more energy to burn head further down the road to the Halls Falls walking track, where a 90-minute return stroll will take you through dense eucalyptus forests to a historic weir built by timber workers in the late 19th century. To get to Pyengana head west from St Helens on the Tasman Hwy for 24 kilometres to the Pyengana turn-off. From here it's only a couple of kilometres to the pub.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/4f426eec-6b5b-4ff1-b11c-38ab262f0287.jpg/r0_479_8469_5264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg